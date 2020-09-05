Apex Legends Leak Reveals Mysterious New Weapon Type

✖

A new Apex Legends Season 6 leak has surfaced online, possibly previewing an entirely new weapon type coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC battle royale game in a future update. While there's been rumors and leaks pointing to a new map and new characters, there's also a new, less exciting leak pointing towards not just a new weapon, but a new weapon type, which would certainly be more impactful in terms of gameplay and the current meta than just another shotgun to blow Pathfinder into bits.

The leak comes way of prominent Apex Legends dataminer, Shrugtal, who has found pretty convincing evidence that "gadgets" are coming to the game soon. The evidence begins with a recent developer stream of the game featuring an unreleased development build of the title.

If you missed the stream, it featured a mysterious and unexplained fourth slot on the UI. Obviously, there's something to this, but at first, it was unclear what this slot could be for. However, there are some game files that seemingly provide some elucidation.

As for what "gadgets" could be, who knows. In the same Twitter post, Shrugtal speculates it could be some type of non-combat throwables, however, this is just speculation.

New weapon type. Gadget. I suspect that this is the mysterious fourth slot on the UI in the devstream, due to both the weapon enumeration and some non-localized strings. Speculation: Non-combat throwables, like Smoke Grenade? pic.twitter.com/fTaloSwhmX — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) August 28, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither EA or Respawn have commented on this leak or the speculation surrounding it, and it's unlikely either will. As a result, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come later this year, it will become also available via the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

