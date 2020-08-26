Apex Legends Leak Reveals New Feature Perfect for Trolling

✖

A new Apex Legends Season 6 leak has revealed a possible new feature coming to the game perfect for trolling other players. Earlier this month, Season 6 of the popular battle royale game launched across PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately, despite rumors suggesting it would, it didn't come packing a new map. In fact, in terms of new content, it was a bit light. However, not only does it look like a new map is coming sooner rather than later, but some other features as well.

Over on Twitter, prominent Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal revealed highlighted a new image from a recent developer stream of the game that appears to show off unreleased emote icons that players could whip out in a match, on the ground.

As you may know, there's no such feature in the game at the moment, meaning this is certainly footage from a development build of the game, which means it's a feature already in the works.

Unfortunately, right now, it's all a bit hazy, so take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and even if this is a feature Respawn is testing out, it doesn't mean it's actually going to end up in the game, or at least show up in the final product as its advertised here.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA or Respawn have commented on this apparent leak or the speculation surrounding it. And it's unlikely either will. The pair aren't known to comment on leaks of this variety.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also scheduled to come to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

