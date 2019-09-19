Apex Legends Officially Reveals Crypto

Respawn Entertainment has finally confirmed what the Apex Legends community has been suspecting for some time now: Crypto will be the next Legend added to the game. An official announcement for Season 3 of the battle royale game confirmed that Crypto will be releasing soon and showed off the best look at the character we’ve gotten yet. We still don’t yet know what all he’ll be capable of, but between a teaser and past leaks, we have a better idea.

The new “Stories from the Outlands” trailer seen above continued the trend of showing off different stories within Apex Legends in unique ways that differ from the traditional guns blazing experience you get in the game. This story is called “Forever Family” and gives us some insight into Crypto’s story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hack the system in our latest Stories from the Outlands,” the description of the new story said. “A strange hidden file. A deadly mistake. And a new Legend who is entering the fight, but looking to stay out of the spotlight. Cool, calm, and collected, Crypto has plenty of secrets to keep, and more to uncover.”

The same trailer was shared on Twitter and confirmed that Season 3 of Apex Legends would begin on October 1st. This next season is officially titled “Meltdown” and will introduce Crypto as the latest Legend.

As for what the Legend is capable of, the developers aren’t ready to fully reveal that yet. The site for the third season of the game showed us the image of Crypto below that looks much more like the datamined versions of the Legend we’ve seen so far. A brief description of the character mentioned “specialized surveillance drones” used to “stay in the fight and out of the spotlight.”

This mentioning of the surveillance drones falls in line with what datamines have hinted at previously. Supposedly, the Legend will have an aerial drone like the one seen in the media so far that’ll return information to Crypto and can perform a number of actions. The Legend’s passive is supposed to share some of the drone’s info with Crypto and his teammates while an EMP blast is the character’s ultimate that’s used to destroy electronics and decimate shields.

Apex Legends players have already noticed that the character was in the game in some capacity, so many assumed it wouldn’t be long until the character was officially revealed.

Apex Legends Season 3 will begin on October 1st, but expect to see more about Crypto before then.