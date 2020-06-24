Apex Legends Might Be Getting a Paintball Mode

✖

Dataminers are often able to uncover secrets hidden away in the code of online games, and that seems to be the case for a new limited time mode apparently coming to Apex Legends. Dataminer @Biast12 has discovered in-game files pointing to a new Hop-Up attachment that turns the game's weapons into paintball guns. According to the files shared online, players will even have the ability to switch between different paint colors in the new mode, with options for Purple, Yellow, Green, and Random. Since the information comes from a datamine, there's currently no indication when the mode might kick-off, but a summer release would seem fitting!

the mods it can be in pic.twitter.com/t461HMxTuK — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) June 23, 2020

In @Biast12's Twitter replies, user @Toddobo pointed out that an unknown Hop-Up could be seen during the Apex Legends Lost Treasure Dev Stream. If this is the same Hop-Up that @Biast12 discovered, that would seem to make it a white rarity, which is the most common item in the game. If Respawn Entertainment is planning on adding a new mode centered around paintball, the developer would want to make the necessary Hop-Up easy to come by, so the rarity makes sense. Of course, it's entirely conjecture at this time. That said, it wouldn't be the first time that fans discovered an unannounced mode through a combination of datamining and sleuthing!

I think this is the new hop up ingame. I saw this in the new dev stream. It seems to be white rarity pic.twitter.com/VLBOCafIEM — Toddobo (@Toddobo_) June 23, 2020

Paintball modes have long been a staple of first-person shooter games, so the new Hop-Up seems like the kind of thing that Apex Legends players would embrace. Fortunately, fans shouldn't have to wait too long for official information. If the new mode is going to be released during the summer, it should be announced in the very near future.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will arrive this fall. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.