‘Apex Legends’ Dev Weighs In On Adding Leaderboards

Apex Legends may have come flying out of the gate with a surprise launch that brought in millions of players in a very short amount of time, but there is definitely plenty of work ahead for the developers. Of course, they’ll have to keep pumping out content if they want to see the type of success Fortnite has over the past year, but they’ll also need to stay on top of any issues that arrive. That said, fan feedback is crucial when it comes to live service games, and Respawn is certainly paying attention to players, possibly even when it comes to adding leaderboards.

Respawn Entertainment project lead Drew McCoy recently took to Twitter to field some questions from fans. One such fan brought up the possibility of leaderboards making their way to the new battle royale title on the block, and while McCoy didn’t exactly give a concrete answer, he did provide a bit of hope by saying to keep the suggestions coming.

That’s a pretty non-subtle humble brag. Some of us out there are slumming it with single-digit wins… Keep requesting features and things you’d like to see in the game. We are definitely listening. Just keep talking to us and we’ll keep adding. — Apex_Support (@ApexSupportDM) April 5, 2019

Of course, there’s no telling if Respawn intends on adding leaderboards in the future or not, but based on their previous announcements, they probably won’t be revealed until the day before they arrive. Then again, who knows what the future holds for Apex Legends and its players.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular battle royale title, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.

“Apex Legends needs little introduction by now after the game released on February 4th – you pick a Legend, each of them with three unique abilities, drop into a smallish map, and battle royale your way to the top spot. Playing as squads of three is the only option available right now, but Respawn’s communication system combined with the limited number of Legends available now means three players per team is plenty.”

