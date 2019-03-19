‘Apex Legends’ Devs Expand on the Future of the Battle Pass

Respawn Entertainment finally unveiled exactly when the Season 1 Battle Pass for Apex Legends would be arriving, ending days-long speculation that was circulating the community and seemingly bringing it down as a whole. That said, now that we know when we will be getting our hands on the hot new battle royale game’s first Battle Pass, and while fans are beyond ecstatic, the developers continue to work away at not only keeping the current game operational, but also tinkering with what’s to come. Thankfully, the devs have provided their insights on how the Battle Pass will evolve well beyond Season 1.

In a post to the EA website just after the announcement of Season 1’s start date, lead product manager Lee Horn gave fans a glimpse at Respawn’s philosophies regarding the first Battle Pass. This also includes what might come in future iterations of the Battle Pass, and they wan fans to be part of the process.

“As a studio, we’re always striving to innovate like we did with our Ping system, the Jumpmaster, Respawning, and more,” Horn said. “We look to do the same with our Battle Pass. Season 1 is just the first version on a long road of improvements, updates and tweaks.”

He made sure to note that they have plenty of “cool ideas in the works,” but they also would like to hear from players on Reddit, Twitter, etc. Horn also reassured everybody that Respawn isn’t ignoring people, saying “we’re listening.”

Of course, fans have had no problem reaching out to the Apex Legends developers, which has been abundantly clear with each passing March day that contained no Battle Pass. However, that all changes in a handful of hours, as the game’s first season is set to kick off on March 19th for players on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can read more about it right here.

What do you think about the first Apex Legends Battle Pass? Are you disappointed in its contents, or were you expecting it to not be the greatest? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

