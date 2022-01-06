Apex Legends Disables Weapons Due to Exploits

Respawn Entertainment has released a new update for Apex Legends, and it makes some major changes that have been demanded from players over the last few weeks. The Rampage LMG and Sentinel weapons have officially been disabled in all modes following an exploit that allowed them to be infinitely charged. In addition to this change, Respawn has also disabled the Mil-Spec skin for Bangalore, as a result of crashes related to that item. Today’s update doesn’t resolve these problems, but it will make the game run smoothly while Respawn works to come up with some permanent fixes.

Respawn’s Tweet announcing the update can be found embedded below.

We've just pushed out a @Playapex update temporarily disabling the Rampage and Sentinel weapons in all modes due to an exploit.



The update also disables the MIL-SPEC Bangalore skin. It is, however, still purchasable from the store and will be present once fixed and re-enabled. — Respawn (@Respawn) January 6, 2022

Earlier this week, Respawn announced that it was working on a fix for the Mil-Spec skin. Today’s update makes it clear that the skin will still be available for purchase, even though it can’t be used. While a lot of fans that purchased the skin were happy to see the developer trying to fix things, many others were upset that issues related to the Rampage LMG and Sentinel had remained an issue for more than a month. Today’s update should make both groups happy.

So far, reception to the update is a bit mixed. Some players are calling out Respawn for keeping the skin available for purchase when it can’t be used, which is a bit puzzling. Players that don’t keep up with every update for the game might purchase the skin, unaware that it has been disabled. A lot of fans seem happy that the Rampage LMG and Sentinel have been taken out of rotation, however. It remains to be seen how long it will take the developer to get both of these issues resolved, but hopefully real fixes will come sooner, rather than later!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

