Dr Disrespect Rages About ‘Apex Legends’ Big Audio Problem

Apex Legends’ audio design is some of the best you’ll find in any shooter, but it’s not without its flaws.

The biggest audio issue in the game is the sound cues for when an enemy is near you. More specifically, sometimes enemies don’t make any sound, even when they’re right on top of you. This doesn’t usually happen, but it does on occasion, and when it does you’re taken by surprise and thus waiting to be revived or respawned. It can feel very unfair when it happens, as popular streamer Dr Disrespect recently experienced.

During a match of the battle royale game, the streamer took a moment to recharge his shields with a Shield Battery. You can hear gunfire not very far away, but other than that, nothing. And so the streamer uses the opportunity to regroup. However, while there were no audio cues of a player nearby, one was, and as Dr Disrespect charged up his shields one rounded the corner and blasted him with a shotgun.

As you would expect, this enrages the streamer, who notes that there’s clearly an issue if you can’t hear an enemy running at you from only a couple feet away.

In a game where in a split-second you can be on the ropes, dying, this surely has to be fixed soon. Like I said above, it’s not a common issue, but I have found the audio cues, particularly enemy footsteps, don’t always register. And as a result, too many times I’m getting Peacekeeper shells right to my unexpecting face.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game, click here. For more on what we think of the new title from Respawn Entertainment, be sure to peep our official and glowing review of the game. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”

