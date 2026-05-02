Hell Let Loose’s Latest Expansion Has The Most Chaotic FPS Action I’ve Ever Seen

One of the best FPS titles out there right now is Hell Let Loose, the large war simulator that is more focused on the tactics and coordination of large scale battles than series like Battlefield or Call of Duty. This game has receive much praise for its intricate combination of character classes, vehicles, and firearms to create large scale battles between massive teams of players. However, its first expansion aims to broaden the scope of Hell Let Loose in a fascinating way, injecting isometric chaos into its typical methodical style of play.

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Most of Hell Let Loose‘s battles are based on conquest, or taking over specific areas to push the control of your team’s army forward. This creates intriguing tug-of-war matches that last far longer than a standard game of “get the most kills” from Call of Duty‘s latest controversial entry. Most of the maps and battlefields of Hell Let Loose are across infamous locations from both World Wars, but the expansion is taking matches to one of the most chaotic warzones ever seen in history.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Is Chaos Incarnate With 50v50 Battles In Cramped Jungle Warfare

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The asymetry of Hell Let Loose reaches its peak in its Vietnam expansion, which has been shown off through several previews players have been able to explore. Matches in this map are almost a completely different game mode, with massive 50 vs 50 battles between players from the North Vietnamese armies and the American forces traveling through the jungles. Each side has their own advantages, such as the Vietnamese’s intricate tunnel systems that allow them to enact guerilla warfare against their enemies.

On the other hand, American forces have greater firepower, with larger vehicles and air support through napalm strikes and tanks that can flatten jungle spaces in an instant. No matter which faction you’re a part of, Vietnam matches are unforgiving bouts of pure anarchy, with long moments of tension broken up by some of the most explosive firefights the game has ever offered. Although small HUD details allow you to identify friend from foe, the dense and claustrophobic nature of the Vietnam forests might have you accidentally shoot a friend if they surprise you.

For those who were disappointed with Battlefield 6‘s approach to large-scale conflicts, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam might be the perfect opportunity to experience the most chaotic form of warfare possible. Foliage in the jungles are incredibly dense, sometimes preventing you from seeing an ally who is only a few feet in front of you. At other times, the sounds of battle in these spaces are deafening, explosive, and incredibly immersive to the point where the size of both armies is felt at almost every step.

Layers Of Communication Are Almost Necessary To Utilize Your Faction’s Strengths

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While it might not seem this way at first, Vietnam matches are on smaller maps, making forced confrontation more frequent for these moments. For example, there is a bridge that is perhaps the most explosive warzone I’ve ever seen in an FPS, acting as an important chokehold for both sides to fight over nearly endlessly. Communication with your teammates is key to securing important zones like this one, with synergy between specific classes on either side sometimes needed to break a blockade forcing your army back.

Without the right application of one faction’s strengths, matches are almost lost immediately. American forces always have an upper hand when it comes to their explosive artillery, so failing to utilize them for overwhelming pushes is a disservice to the rest of your team. At the same time, the Northern Vietnamese army is rewarded more for engaging in small skirmishes in the jungle, surprising enemies and flanking areas where American forces aren’t as present. The constant back and forth this creates is a fun evolution of Hell Let Loose‘s normal gameplay, which already has tactical quality beyond most FPS titles.

Constant Pressure Combines With Tactical Strategy To Help Your Team Achieve Victory

Courtesy of Expression Games

The biggest difference the Vietnam expansion creates from the base game is that tactical battles occur more often amidst the staggeringly big war effort both teams are engaging in. This makes each Vietnam match feel far more tense, with pressure on each side to make less mistakes, as they are harder to recover from. Although this idea isn’t a huge innovation to FPS games, it is executed with layers of polish that doesn’t make Vietnam matches feel too disorganized for both veterans and beginners to jump into.

The flow of Vietnam matches in this FPS feel smooth despite their constant bombardment of noise and chaos during most encounters. In many cases, the warfare of this expansion feels uniquely real, in a way the base game sometimes captures in isolated moments. As a result, the Vietnam expansion for Hell Let Loose is the game firing on all cylinders, and is arguably one of the best FPS experiences fans of the genre can look forward to trying in 2026.

What do you think of the previews for Hell Let Loose‘s Vietnam expansion gameplay so far? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!