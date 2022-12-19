Apex Legends Developer Gives Update on Two Long-Awaited Features

An Apex Legends developer at Respawn Entertainment has given an update on two long-awaited features players across various platforms have been patiently anticipating. More specifically, an update has been provided on next-gen console support and cross-progression. Unfortunately, the update is light on specifics and offers no good news other than both are still in the works in some capacity.

The update comes the way of Josh Medina, a senior producer at Respawn Entertainment, and on the game. Using Twitter, Medina confirmed both are "still in progress," before adding the following: "I look forward to the announcement of these things when they are done."

If this update sounds familiar, it's because it was more or less the same update a year ago. What's taking so long Medina doesn't say. Nor does he provide any information on whether this is something players can expect in 2023. It's hard to imagine these features slipping to 2024, but some would have said the same about 2023. Anyway, as you would expect, this update isn't sitting well with every fan.

"It doesn't make sense. The tweet was a year ago and there have been zero updates about said tweet," reads one reply. "You Guys have the same items in rotation year after year, same skins. You made changes to the flatline BATTLE PASS skin and for what? You're focusing on the wrong things, respawn."

"Apex's biggest fans and hardcore grinders just gave up all hope," adds another reply. "Now we can only hope when you release those 'good things coming up' it wont be too late but the list of things that need fixing now seems impossible for you guys... sadge"

But In all honesty I messed up tweeting that last year and it’s constantly brought up and i have eat the crow from my words..



I look forward to the announcement of these things when they are done and ready until then y’all can keep clowning me and me only — Josh Medina (@lowkeydbjosh) December 17, 2022

