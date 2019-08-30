Apex Legends Gets Its First Funko Pop Figures

After being revealed at San Diego Comic-Con back in July, Funko and Respawn Entertainment have released the first wave of Pop figures for the popular battle royale game Apex Legends.

The lineup includes Wraith, Mirage, Lifeline, Gibraltar, Caustic, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, and Bangalore. All of these figures should be available to pre-order right here at some point today, August 30th. No Octane or Wattson Pops yet – most likely because they’re recent additions – but you know they’re coming.

Respawn Entertainment has frustrated Apex Legends fans in recent months, most notably with their Iron Crown event, but the core game is solid. From our review:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. For more news, media, and information on the free and popular battle royale game, be sure to take a quick second and check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

