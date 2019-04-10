‘Apex Legends’ Players Are Sticking Traps and Launch Pads on Gibraltar’s Shield

Gibraltar might not be the most useful character in Apex Legends, but with the help of his teammates, his trusty arm shield has gotten even better. Players discovered a unique interaction between Gibraltar and throwable abilities used by Caustic and Octane that have led to some funny interactions that are also surprisingly useful at times. Jousting with an imposing line of Caustic’s traps and bouncing around using Caustic’s Launch Pad that’s stuck to Gibraltar’s face, all while still being able to shoot, are just a few of the techniques players have already discovered.

For anyone who plays as Gibraltar or has seen the Legend occasionally fill up a window, you’ll know how difficult it can be to poke down the player when they have their passive arm shield up. The shield only comes up when they’re aiming down the sights, and while it can block bullets, it also apparently lets certain abilities stick to it as evidenced in the clips below.

Gibraltar’s Big Buff

The clip above is the one that started it all when a Redditor showed the “leaked” buff for Gibraltar and Caustic. With a full stack of Caustic’s traps on the Gibraltar’s shield, they were able to swing it around wildly like a big spear filled with toxic gas. Players took that mechanic and ran with it to see what else Gibraltar’s shield is capable of.

Gib Jousting

This mechanic isn’t just for looks either. Inspired by the original post, others have adopted the Caustic-Gibraltar strategy and used it to menacingly advance on other players with a cloud of bullets and gas. Gibraltar may not be able to see well through the gas and his shield, but that hardly matters when the other player can’t either.

Gibraltar Catches Some Air

If that wasn’t enough, the hidden Gibraltar mechanics don’t even stop with Caustic. Octane can throw his Launch Pad on Gibraltar’s shield as well, and while it doesn’t look like other players can jump off the improvised jumping apparatus, Gibraltar can use it himself so long as he’s looking downward and aiming down his sights to keep the shield up. It lets Gibraltar leap across the environment over and over just like the Hulk, as seen from a Gibraltar player’s perspective in the clip above.

Gibraltar + Caustic + Octane

Perhaps the most unbeatable strategy of all is a combination of the three abilities that’s only possible when Caustic, Gibraltar, and Octane are all on the same team. Instead of just sticking a few gas traps to Gibraltar’s shield, the team can mix the traps and pads with one another to create quite the combo.

Respawn’s commented on a few of the posts that showed off the technique in action, so the developers are definitely aware of it, but whether the strategy will be taken out of the game later remains to be seen.