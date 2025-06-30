F1 25 Adds Content from New Brad Pitt Movie in Latest Update

EA Sports’ F1 25 video game has gotten a new update that adds content from Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie. The sport of F1 isn’t the most popular thing here in the United States given so many of the races happen at odd hours here, but there’s a pretty dedicated following for it here and it was big enough worldwide for EA Sports to begin making its own video game series out of it with longtime F1 game developer Codemasters. It’s been a pretty lucrative franchise for the publisher and it’s likely only going to get bigger with the sport becoming more popular thanks to things like Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie which is crushing it right now.

The new movie raked in $140 million at the box office during its first week and has garnered a strong reception from critics. It immerses fans into the driver’s seat of a Formula 1 car and uses technology developed for Top Gun: Maverick‘s jet sequences to create a thrilling experience of sitting in a fast race car. Of course, EA Sports’ F1 video game is featured briefly in the film and that seems to be a result of EA and F1 doing a special partnership to have crossover content from the movie in the game.

F1 25 Adds Content from Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie

F1 25 has gotten a brand new update that adds “chapters” based on scenes and races from F1: The Movie. Additionally, music from the film from Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton, Don Toliver & Doja Cat, and Roddy Ricch has also been added to the game. These chapters are sold separately for those who didn’t pre-order the F1 25 Iconic Edition, but there is one “preview” chapter for those who want a taste of the action. Those who complete all six chapters will get Sonny Hayes’ (Brad Pitt’s character) helmet for use in-game. Additionally, Brad Pitt’s likeness is used in game as a playable driver and players can drive the APXGP F1 cars for those looking to properly relive the film’s thrilling races.

“Get behind the wheel of the APXGP car and experience the key moments of F1® The Movie through immersive in-game chapter scenarios inspired by the film, through a cinematic blend of storytelling and high-octane gameplay. Purchasing this content also unlocks Joshua Pearce’s helmet for use in My Team and Driver Career. Completing all six chapters unlocks Sonny Hayes’ helmet. F1® 25 players who did not pre-order the Iconic Edition can purchase the Chapter Scenarios add-on separately.”

This F1 25 update doesn’t make any changes to gameplay or fix any bugs, it’s only adding new content from the film to the game. It’s a pretty fun crossover for those who are either already fans of F1 25 or are maybe picking it up after seeing the film and looking to relive some of the glory of that movie. F1: The Movie is in theaters now and F1 25 is out on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC as well. There is also speculation that F1 25 will come to Nintendo Switch 2 in the future.