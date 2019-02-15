‘Apex Legends’: How to Heal and Keep Moving

With a temporary reward in place for players reviving their teammates in Respawn’s Apex Legends, there are suddenly a lot more medics in the popular battle royale game. Since the very nature of this PvP mode relies on the ability to keep moving while trying to stay alive, being able to heal on the go is a must. For those looking to be a crucial help to their team’s survival by staying alive yourself, here’s a handy little tip before dropping into the next match.

It may seem easy, but you’d be surprised how many don’t know you can manipulate the movement to heal on the go. As someone who has repeatedly died whilst healing, I include myself in that statement.

Basically to trigger it, all you have to do is begin healing while rolling into a slide and then immediately jumping out from the slide to keep moving. That keeps the healing flowing without having to stop and be a sitting duck for the enemy to pick off.

It is important to note that you need to immediately jump back up and keep jumping. If you just stay in the slide, it’s not going to work. After that, it’s all about staying alive.

As far as the previously mentioned incentive to revive teammates go, for a limited time, Respawn is offering players an exclusive badge to show off in-game for those that help their teammates out as included in their latest Valentine’s Day patch.

As per the patch, earning the “Live Die Live” Banner Badge requires players to “Revive a member of your squad between 2/13 and 2/19 to earn this limited time badge. Added Valentines Day cosmetic items to the store. They will be live and available in the store starting 2/13 until 2/19 and then they’re gone!”

Ready to get into the game and start bunnyhopping and surviving? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can also check out our full character guide here to see which Legend suits your play style the best.

