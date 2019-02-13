‘Apex Legends’: How to Choose Your Own Server to Prevent Lag

Like any online game, Respawn’s battle royale title Apex Legends can fall victim to lag. Though sometimes that’s not to the fault of the player, there are a few things you can do to help ease up the affect lag can have on a match. In this instance, it’s as easy and choosing your own server.

One Reddit user took to the social forums to share an easy trick he learned that helps reduce lag exponentially. The best part is that this option is available for both console and PC players. Here’s what you need to do:

PlayStation 4 / Xbox One Players:

At the title screen, wait two minutes

Enter accessibility settings seen in the image above

Exit and hit R3

Manually select the server of choice with the desired ping Lowest value pings and packet loss are the best options



PC Players:

Wait a full minute after the start up has settled

Hit escape

Hit cancel

Datacenters will appear at the bottom of the screen

Players can also check out this handy site here to see a full list of current servers. It’s a few additional steps, but a great way to increase the performance before diving into a new match.

Ready to try it out for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can also check out our full character guide here to see which Legend suits your play style the best.

Thought on Apex Legends and how Respawn is taking on the battle royale genre? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

