Apex Legends Players Are Incredibly Disappointed With New Event Loot Pricing

Apex Legends, in case you’ve somehow missed it, currently has a new event called the Iron Crown Collection Event running. In addition to a new area on the map in the form of Octane’s Gauntlet, there are special challenges, packs, and a limited-time mode in the form of Solos. But while the additional content has generally been welcome in the community barring a few hiccups, the method in which players can access a large portion of the cosmetic loot has not been.

See, the new cosmetics for the event are locked behind event-specific loot boxes that cost 700 Apex Coins as compared to traditional Apex Packs (see: loot boxes) that cost 100 Apex Coins. In terms of real money, which is used to purchase Apex Coins, this translates to about $7 for the event-specific packs and $1 for the normal ones. Only two of these special packs can be earned through challenges, meaning that 22 of the event’s 24 loot box items (excluding the 6 available directly in the event shop for event-specific currency) have to be purchased for $7 a pop, and there’s no guarantee which ones will drop, though there’s no duplicates drops at least.

If you do the math, this translates to about $154 just to have the opportunity to then spend another $35 in order to purchase the special Bloodhound Heirloom Set. Did I mention that this whole event is only available for two weeks? (The in-game information tab for the event store notes that “[t]hese items may return in a future event or promotion,” but that’s no indicator of how often, when, or even a guarantee that they’ll ever return.)

As you might imagine, players aren’t thrilled with this, and have been voicing their feelings across a variety of social media platforms. You can continue reading to check out some of the online reactions.

What do you think of the new Iron Crown event? Are you frustrated with the loot box pricing, or do you find it reasonable? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

