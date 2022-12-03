Apex Legends Leak Hints at a New Weapon

A new Apex Legends weapon – or an unreleased one, anyway – may have been spotted this week after some artwork for a previously unseen weapon design went up online. The artwork in question came from a company called ADIA which provides "AAA game art services" and shared some artwork on ArtStation depicting several different designs from Apex Legends. Whether this is a to-be-released gun or one that's been scrapped, however, is unknown.

The artwork for this unseen Apex Legends weapon was spotted by Twitter user Aetheon_ (via kralrindo) after it was shared on ArtStation. While the gun's clearly not finished, its design doesn't look like anything else that's in Apex currently, so it stood out as something people presume is a weapon that's not in the game.

ADIA "AAA game art service" Shared bunch of Apex assets on artstation that they worked on, and there is a new gun we've never seen before pic.twitter.com/E53rquDLjZ — KralRindo (@kralrindo) December 2, 2022

Adding to those assumptions is the fact that this weapon is no longer seen over on the company's ArtStation page. It's been removed from there entirely, so whatever it was, it apparently wasn't supposed to be there.

As some have pointed out, this weapon clearly has more detail going into it than other base weapons do, so it's fair to assume that this is a skin for a weapon. However, the design of the weapon itself doesn't resemble anything in Apex right now with people pointing out the distinct bullpup design of this gun. The closest it comes to being like anything in Apex is a mix between a Volt and a C.A.R., and based on its size, it does look like it'd likely be an SMG.

So, what's this new weapon, and is it ever coming to Apex? We don't know currently and probably won't until Respawn reveals it if that ever is to happen. References to maps, weapons, and even entire Legends are spotted within the game's files or via leaks from time to time, though not all of that stuff actually makes its way into Apex. Still, don't be surprised if we see this weapon and its intricate skin released at some point in a future Apex season.