Elden Ring Switch 2 Release Date Seemingly Leaked

The release date for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, which is the name of the version of the game in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, seems to have leaked. This past year, developer FromSoftware announced that it was developing a port of its hugely acclaimed open-world action game for Nintendo’s latest console. Since that reveal, not much else has been shown off about Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, but it is known that the port is still bound for Switch 2 this year. Now, in advance of an official announcement by FromSoftware, the game’s launch date seems to have appeared online.

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Spotted by @EduDitoBM24, retailer PNP Games recently listed a release date for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on its website. This date happened to be July 10th, which, if true, tells us that Elden Ring will finally be coming to Switch 2 quite soon. In the wake of this discovery, PNP Games ended up changing the game’s release date on its site to a placeholder date of December 31st. As such, it’s not known if this previous July 10th date was an accidental leak of real info, or it was simply inaccurate.

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Based on what we currently know, a July release date for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition would actually make a lot of sense. This is primarily because FromSoftware has a second game for Switch 2, The Duskbloods, also slated to release in 2026. While news on The Duskbloods has generally been silent since its announcement last year, it’s pretty clear that FromSoftware intends to release Elden Ring on Switch 2 before its new IP. As such, if The Duskbloods is still slated to arrive before the end of the year, Elden Ring would have to drop on Switch 2 pretty soon in order for both games to be somewhat separated from one another.

If FromSoftware is preparing to share news on its upcoming releases for Switch 2 soon, it could do so at an impending Nintendo Direct. Historically, Nintendo holds a Direct or presentation of some sort in May or June of each year. Assuming that another broadcast of this type happens in the next month or so, it wouldn’t be a surprise whatsoever to see FromSoftware appear in the broadcast with more details on Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods.

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