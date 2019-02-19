New ‘Apex Legends’ Leak Reveals ‘Titanfall’ Features Like Wall-Running, Double Jumping, and Titans Coming Soon

A new update for Apex Legends went live this morning and it didn’t take long before dataminers got to work to see what’s new on the horizon for the wildly popular battle royale game from Respawn.

We’ve had leaks previously that revealed solo mode, new maps, and more were on the way but it looks like the likelihood of these features coming soon just got a whole lot higher because these were found directly within the latest update’s files. The biggest leak? Titans – that, and double jumping and wall-running could be making their debut over from the main Titanfall franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to the team over at @RealApexLeaks, we’ve got our first look at a potential upcoming update:

LEAK: 2 new modes call Jumpkit and Wall Run have also been discovered. I really don’t know what these do, but it definitely mentions these 2 abilities – Wall Run and Jumpkit.#ApexLegends #ApexLegendsBattleRoyale #ApexLegendsleaks pic.twitter.com/RmFwwyBPkN — Apex Legends – News & Leaks (@RealApexLeaks) February 19, 2019

LEAK: Okay, so I found this new mode. It has used the word “Titan” a lot in it’s class. This is definitely a test mode for devs as max players and max teams are only 1. This is not cache from Titanfall as it was added just today.#ApexLegends #ApexLegendsleaks pic.twitter.com/WCHFDiWHqQ — Apex Legends – News & Leaks (@RealApexLeaks) February 19, 2019

This also ties into the new characters leak that occurred earlier this week that hinted at one of the abilities being the coveted wall run.

As for the official patch itself, is was pretty small but did tackle a crucial Mirage bug:

Addresses issues with GPU hangs.

Fixed crash when pressing button early in load process.

Fixed issue where players would sometimes move slowly after revive.

Fixed issue with Mirage Ability causing crashes.

Sound off with your thoughts on the latest leak in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! You can also check out some of our tips including how to pick the specialist that’s right for you, how to heal while moving, and where are the best places to drop on the map with high-level loot.

As for the game itself, the popular battle royale adventure is free-to-play for all on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

For more about the new IP from Respawn:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”