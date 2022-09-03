Apex Legends Leaks Hint at Next Collection Event

The next Apex Legends Collection Event is rumored to be taking place in just a couple of weeks if recent rumors shared this month are to be believed. This event is supposedly going to start on September 20th and will be called "Beast of Prey" with players given around two weeks to check out whatever game mode and skins are available during the limited-time mode. Neither Electronic Arts nor Respawn Entertainment have confirmed any specific plans for the next event, however.

The most recent talks of the next Apex event came from Tom Henderson, an insider who's typically known for Call of Duty leaks but has since been covering other topics which now apparently include Apex. Henderson tweeted about the game's next Collection Event this week and said "independent sources" informed him of things like the start date, duration, and name of the event.

Can confirm via independent sources that Apex Legends Season 14 Collection Event "Beast Of Prey" will begin September 20th and will last 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/LYC5kc1rhD — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 2, 2022

In fairness, this isn't the first time that we've heard these details talked about in relation to whatever event Respawn has planned next. Thordan Smash, the same Apex content creator who's been talking about Loba's rumored Heirloom that's supposedly coming in this event among other topics, tweeted back at the start of the month about the next Collection Event. He said at the time that it would be called Beast of Prey and that it would take place on September 20th.

In response to another user who wanted additional info on the event, Thordan Smash summarized the rumored contents of the Collection Event as follows:

Gun game mode, loba heirloom, will last two weeks before flight or fright event on October 4th with month long sales going into season 15. — GG Thordan Smash (@Thordansmash) September 2, 2022

Scattered throughout the conversations on Twitter were comments about the rumored Alien x Predator crossover with Apex, too. Again, it's not something that's been confirmed, but leaked skins have been spotted that sure do look like they're references to the Alien and Predator series. An event called "Beast of Prey" seems like as good a time as any to introduce something like this, but with a Halloween event likely taking place right afterwards, we could see these new skins implemented then instead.

If the next Collection Event is indeed being planned for September 20th or some time around then, expect to see Respawn and EA talking more about it in the near future.