Apex Legends Legacy Patch Notes Reveal Character and Weapon Balance Changes

✖

The new patch notes for Apex Legends’ next season have been revealed, a moment every player waits for to see how their favorite characters will be affected by the start of the new season. Legends themselves have been altered as well as some of the weapons players use most often. Of course, there’s also a totally new weapon as well as another Legend being added next season, so players might soon have new favorites especially after they read through the patch notes.

Patch notes for Apex Legends and particularly those for seasonal updates are usually pretty lengthy with quality of life fixes, bugfixes, and other changes wrapped around the balance changes for weapons and Legends. Notes from the developers also provide context on why specific changes were made, though if you’ve been following along with discussions prior to the release of the patch notes, you’ll already be expecting some of these changes.

New Season, new Devstream, you know the drill! Join the designers as they discuss: 🕺: All-new emotes

🛡️: Starter kits

🏹: The Bocek, and more! Watch now and follow along with the patch notes. 📺: https://t.co/p7jgkfG0VR

📄: https://t.co/BydpHctCNI pic.twitter.com/KiFcj8KajO — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 29, 2021

You can read through the full patch notes here, but if you just want the highlights of what’s happening to Legends and weapons alone as far as balance goes, you can see the notes for both of those categories below.

Legend Updates

Low Profile Characters

Low profile no longer exists! This trait has been removed from Wraith, Lifeline, and Wattson.

Lifeline

Combat Revive: No longer deploys a shield. Can now revive two players at the same time. Can now cancel active revives in progress to allow your teammate to defend themselves with their knockdown shield.

O.C. Heal Drone: Heal rate increased from 5hp per second to 8hp per second. Deployment time before healing begins reduced by roughly 33%.

Care Package: Cooldown reduced from 6 minutes to 5 minutes. Now guarantees an upgrade (if possible) in three categories: Body Shield, Other Equipment (Helmet, Backpack, and Knockdown Shield), and Weapon Attachment, based on your team’s current gear when the Package arrives.

Octane

Stim: Reduced cooldown between stims from 4s to 1s. Increased health cost from 12hp to 20hp.

Increased bullet spread while in the air and shooting from the low Launch Pad trajectory.

Loba

Burglar's Best Friend: Can now run and slide at full speed while aiming the bracelet and while the bracelet is in the air. Loba will no longer be slowed after translocating.

Fixed a lot of bugs that caused bracelet tosses to fail.

Horizon

Gravity Lift: Reduced lift speed by 30%. Reduced side-to-side acceleration. Limited the time you can sit at the top of Gravity Lift to 2 seconds. Increased cooldown from 15s to 20s.

Horizon’s abilities will now get zapped by Wattson pylons.

Fuse

Knuckle Cluster: Fuse now has two stacks of Knuckle Cluster. Reduced cooldown from 25s to 20s.

Bloodhound

No longer receives assists from Eye of the Allfather.

Crypto

Crypto's drone can now scan and open care packages.

Can no longer use his drone to "hijack" a respawn beacon that's already in use.

Weapon Updates

Marksman Weapon Category

G7 Scout, 30-30 Repeater, Triple Take, and Bocek now classified as “Marksman” weapons

Movement speed increased for Marksman weapons when aiming down sights, now somewhere between Assault and Sniper weapons.

Supply Drop Rotations

Peacekeeper removed, Triple Take added.

Kraber spawns less in early game, more in mid-game.

Triple Take spawns more early game.

Prowler spawns more late game.

Fully Kitted Rotation

Added: Wingman, Bocek, R99, Hemlock, and Sentinel

Removed: R301, 30-30 Repeater, Mozambique, Longbow DMR, and Spitfire

Hop Ups

Shatter Caps - Fire select to toggle between standard mode and shatter mode. In shatter mode, rounds split into a blast pattern on firing. This hop up will be equipable to the 30-30 Repeater and the Bocek.

Deadeye’s Tempo - Firing at the perfect moment increases fire rate. This can currently be attached to the Sentinel and the Bocek.

To make room, the Hammerpoint and Skullpiercer hop ups are being vaulted for now, and won’t be available.

Assault Rifles

Reducing the headshot multiplier for all assault rifles from 2.0 to 1.75

Peacekeeper

It comes with the Precision Choke by default, which can be toggled off

Pellet damage reduced from 10 to 9

Rechamber time increased from 0.9 seconds to 1.1 seconds

Reload times increased (regular from 2.45 to 2.5, empty from 3.35 to 3.5)

Pellet spread increased in general, and spread when charged increased for all charge levels (from 0.65/0.45/0.2 to 0.85/0.65/0.35)

Quickly loses charge after leaving ADS

Triple Take

As a crate weapon, it will come with a 9 ammo clip and 63 reserve ammo

Fire rate increased from 1.2 to 1.3

Time to full charge reduced from 1.1 seconds to 1 second

Retains charge briefly after leaving ADS

Move-speed while aiming down sights has been increased to match other marksman weapons -- faster than snipers, slower than ARs

Increased spread while airborne and aiming down sights

Havoc

Increased recoil controllability early in the pattern

Spitfire

Reduced recoil controllability early in the pattern

30-30 Repeater

Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.75 to 0.85

Move-speed while aiming down sights has been increased to match other marksman weapons -- faster than snipers, slower than Ars

G7 Scout

Move-speed while aiming down sights has been increased to match other marksman weapons -- faster than snipers, slower than ARs

Increased hipfire spread size (reduced accuracy) to be more in line with other marksman weapons

Longbow

Increased headshot multiplier from 2.0 to 2.15

Wingman

Increased headshot multiplier from 2.0 to 2.15

Mozambique

Moved the lower 2 pellets inward in the blast pattern

P2020

Increased bullet damage from 15 to 18

Lowered fire rate from 8.5 to 6.25

Arc Stars