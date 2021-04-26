Apex Legends Releases Season 9 Gameplay Trailer Featuring Arenas, Valkyrie, and More

✖

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming Season 9 -- named "Legacy" -- that shows off a new permanent mode called Arenas, the newest Legend, Valkyrie, its new bow weapon, and map updates. It's just over six minutes of concentrated gameplay that should get anyone even remotely familiar with the popular free-to-play video game excited for the new season to launch on May 4th across all platforms.

The Arenas mode, which is permanent, is a 3v3 round-based mode with rotating maps. Players can grab gear from a store between rounds using Crafting Materials, but the gear doesn't carry over across rounds. ComicBook.com actually had a chance to attend a preview event recently where we learned all about it, and now you can too. In short: expect all of the normal madness of the battle royale maps in a smaller, more intimate space.

We’d wish you luck, but in Arenas, there isn’t any. This is a true test of skill. 🏹 Drop into a new action-packed 3v3 game mode, take to the skies as new Legend Valkyrie, and master the new high-precision Bocek Bow when Apex Legends: Legacy launches May 4! pic.twitter.com/1GCAOYI1GB — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 26, 2021

As for the new Legend, Valkyrie can fly around a bit and fire a swarm of missiles -- and her Ultimate allows her to bring herself and any squadmates that hook on up into the sky for a quick getaway. The exact details of her abilities have not yet been shared, but the gameplay footage looks intense. The trailer also showcases the new Bocek Bow as well as Olympus map updates -- including the addition of some kind of parasitic planet infestation. The whole trailer is honestly worth a watch if you are at all interested in the title.

Apex Legends is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 8 - Mayhem. Season 9, which seems to have dropped the number in favor of a name only with "Legacy," is set to launch on May 4th with the new Legend Valkyrie. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Apex Legends' upcoming season? Does the new gameplay trailer make you that much more excited for the Legacy season?