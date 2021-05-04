New Apex Legends Season Now Available, Adds Valkyrie, Arenas, and More

✖

Today is the day as the new Apex Legends season, called Apex Legends: Legacy, has officially launched for the popular free-to-play battle royale video game. If you haven't been following along, this is a fairly huge point of change for the video game as it introduces a new permanent mode called Arenas alongside the usual changes like a new Legend in the form of Valkyrie, a new weapon called the Bocek bow, map updates, and more. That doesn't even dip into the new changes to already released characters.

The new permanent mode, Arenas, is relatively straightforward in that it's 3v3 elimination to win a round. "Arenas features a new set of custom maps, tailor-made for close-quarters combat (with more to come in the future)," the official patch notes read in part. "Squads start each round in a spawn room, where they can get weapons, gear, and abilities, and adjust their loadout as their strategy changes. The first team to win three rounds with at least a two-point lead will be crowned the victor—unless they battle to a four-four tie. Then they’ll have the honor of participating in Ash’s favorite part of the game: Sudden Death."

Valkyrie, the new Legend in this season, uses a Northstar Titan reworked into a jetpack and can fire missiles to damage and disorient as well as take to the sky in order to reposition with her team. The Bocek bow is the first of its kind in the video game and uses a new ammo type -- arrows -- unique to it that are relatively rare on maps but that can be picked up and reused. And the Olympus map update has brought a fleet of lost ships infected with a mysterious parasitic plant to the map. It's a pretty busy season, all things considered.

Apex Legends is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As noted above, the new season, which seems to have dropped the previously used numbering system in favor of a name only with "Legacy," is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think of the new Apex Legends season? Are you excited about the new permanent mode and Valkyrie? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!