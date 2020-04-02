‘Apex Legends’ Players Think Mirage’s Win Badge Looks Like Guy Fieri

Some things you just can’t unsee and while I personally love playing as Mirage in Apex Legends, I never noticed anything odd about his win badge … at least until Reddit happened. Thanks, Reddit.

One player took to the forums to share a snapshot of Mirage’s win badge in the battle royale game with the caption “Anyone else feel like the Mirage win badge is about to take you to Flavor Town?”

The responses in the Reddit thread definitely kept the Guy Fieri jokes going, with my favorite being “Hey, I’m Mirage and we’re dropping down to find the best stocks, dot-sights, and drops.”

There’s really not any similarities between Mirage and the famously loud food connoisseur other than the apparent likeness with the win badge, but maybe if the original Reddit post goes big enough in “Viral Town” we might get a funny skin. Black button up with flames, anyone?

New to Respawn’s recently released free-to-play battle royale title? Here’s what you need to know about Mirage, the Legend in question:

“Mirage is the kind of guy who likes to stand out,” says Respawn. “The youngest of four brothers, he perfected the art of fooling around to get attention. The one thing he took seriously was Holo-Pilot technology: introduced to the illusion-creating tech by his engineer mother, he poured over the mechanisms and learned all he could about them. Even when his brothers went MIA during the Frontier War, Mirage and his mother continued to develop holo devices, and the work brought them closer.

“While working as a bartender to make ends meet, Mirage heard amazing stories from his patrons about the Apex Games and the wealth and glory that came with victory. As good as both of those sounded, he knew he couldn’t risk leaving his mother childless – until she gave him a set of customized holo devices and told him to follow his dream. Mirage is now the life of the Apex Games, outwitting opponents and charming audiences across the Outlands.”

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is available – for free – on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on the Fieri comparison? Thoughts on the game in general? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

