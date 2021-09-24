Apex Legends Mobile Expands Closed Beta Test

Electronic Arts’ closed beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile expanded this week with the new mobile version of the battle royale game now available in additional regions. The bad news is that it’s still not available for players in North America which means that demographic will have to wait a while longer to play, but the good news is that every expansion of the beta brings it one step closer to being available for more audiences.

Respawn Entertainment announced the expansion of the closed beta in a series of tweets shared on Thursday. Previously only available in India and the Philippines, the Apex Legends Mobile beta is now available in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru.

https://twitter.com/Respawn/status/1441219066681724936

On top of that, there are already plans to expand the beta even more within the next week or so. The plan now is to have the mobile game’s beta available in both Egypt and Turkey starting on October 6th. That’s a relatively quick expansion considering how long the beta was only available in the first two countries before this week’s changes were announced which is an even better sign for those who are looking forward to trying it out.

This mobile version of Apex Legends was talked about for a long time with EA saying more than once that it was still on the way before Respawn officially announced the mobile beta plans. It’ll be free-to-play just like the console and PC versions of Apex Legends are and will feature its own battle pass and cosmetics separate from the main versions of the game.

The game only has the World’s Edge map to start and does not currently include all of the Legends, so those who play Apex Legends outside of the mobile experience may not have all of their favorites available when they’re able to try it. A quick look at screenshots from the mobile version shows that Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Caustic, Octane, and Wattson are all available in the mobile game now.

You’ll also have to have an Android device to play, but once the beta is available in your region, you’ll have the option to pre-register and hopefully be granted entrance into the beta.

“The first of these begins Spring 2021, and will only be available on Android devices,” EA said in its FAQ about the mobile beta. “As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, add new regions, and implement iOS support. When we’re ready to go broader, we’ll launch a page that allows you to pre-register for the game and sign up for news about the betas.”