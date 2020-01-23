Apex Legends Officially Reveals New Legend

Apex Legends today revealed a whole slew of information about the upcoming Season 4, and while there’s plenty of hype to go around, the part that’s going to effect and be of interest to the most people is the latest and greatest Legend: Forge. While the character isn’t exactly unexpected at this point, it’s exciting to get new and official information regardless.

Season 4 launches on February 4th, which is the first anniversary of the character-based battle royale video game. As with every new season, there’s a new Legend in the form of the previously mentioned Forge. According to today’s Apex Legends video, Forge is a brawler and basically a Space MMA champion. After conquering the MMA world, he wants to conquer another, and is the first Legend directly sponsored by a corporation within the world’s lore, Hammond Robotics.

Notably, Respawn Entertainment has yet to reveal anything about Forge’s actual abilities, but given what he looks like, and his lore, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn if it all has to do with that powerful-looking arm! You can check out your first official look at Forge below:

We’ve got someone we’d like you to meet. The newest Devstream is now live! Get your first look at Series 3 Ranked Rewards, a new weapon, and our newest Legend coming in Season 4—Forge. 💪: https://t.co/MqGfJg3gAT pic.twitter.com/j3ksXj4hVl — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 23, 2020

Here’s how Respawn Entertainment describes Forge:

“Confident yet humble, Forge uses his size, strength, and heavy-duty Shatter Gauntlets to batter his opponents into submission.”

What do you think about Apex Legends‘ newest legend, Forge? Are you excited for Season 4? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 4 – Assimilation is set to begin on February 4th. The currently ongoing Grand Soirée Arcade Event is set to conclude on January 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.