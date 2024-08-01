Apex Legends Adding a New Map and Akimbo Weapons During Season 22

Apex Legends players will have a new map to learn when Season 22 starts with the vibrant, urban E-District map revealed as of Thursday. Respawn Entertainment teased the new map this week with some brief snippets of gameplay before showing off the neon-soaked E-District in a full trailer released today which also showed off some of the new gameplay features players can look forward to when the Shockwave season starts. One of those new features finally fulfills a longstanding request from the community by letting people dual-wield certain weapons to hopefully make them more viable than they currently are.

But first, E-District. The new map was teased as a playground for Alter, the game’s newest champion, and based on what’s been seen of it so far and what was discussed during a preview event, it sounds like Alter and other mobile Legends will indeed have a lot of fun here. It’s got more verticality than any other Apex Legends map, Respawn said, so portals and anything else that can get you from one point to a higher or lower one will be invaluable. Not do be outdone by their more mobile opponents, Controllers will also seemingly be able to lock down plenty of areas in E-District given that most of the map is comprised of buildings of various sizes and layouts.

Though the map is modeled after a futuristic city, there are distinct POIs and different aesthetics throughout the map to make it not so uniform. Places like the Galleria and Blossom Drive, for example, are posh locations filled with color and sleek buildings whereas other areas like a defunct Prowler raceway and Old Town show older, less affluent parts of E-District.

As for the akimbo weapons, the feature works exactly as it sounds albeit with some limitations on weapons used. You can only dual-wield the P2020 pistols or the Mozambique shotguns, so no akimbo RE45s yet. These two weapons are exceptionally common on initial drops, so if you’re fortunate enough to find two of them quickly, you’ll hopefully have more of a chance against someone who found a better gun. You can also only dual-wield two of the same gun, so mixing P2020s and Mozambiques either.

Apex Legends’ new E-District map.

The good news is that weapon attachments are duplicated when using akimbo weapons, so you don’t have to track down two of the same attachment. Akimbo weapons fire faster than their single-weapon counterparts, and aiming down the sights of these weapons results in a tighter hipfire spread.

Apex Legends’ Shockwave season starts on August 6th, so expect to see E-District, the new akimbo weapons, and many more features implemented then.