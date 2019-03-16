‘Apex Legends’ Video Shows How Octane’s Launch Pads Work With Every Character

An extremely useful Apex Legends video centered around Octane’s new Launch Pads has been created that shows off just about every possible interaction different Legends and answers most questions about them that players might have. The Launch Pads are still quite fresh in Apex Legends since Octane’s not even in the game yet and this feature appears to have been added as a test run for future content, but thanks to one player who launched themselves from the pads with every Legend, players can have a much better understanding of the item.

Mokeysniper is the player and YouTuber who created the video below that highlights the unique interactions between Legends and their abilities when used in tandem with the Launch Pads. Previous leaks indicate these Launch Pads will be part of Octane’s kit as the new Legend’s ultimate, but until they’re officially addressed by Respawn Entertainment, players can bounce around the Market area and try out some of these interactions themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The player who created this video was the same one who showed off the obvious synergy between Pathfinder and Octane, the former being a Legend who’s already in its own tier of mobility. Following up on that initial peek into the Launch Pads’ potential, the player showed uncovered many more creative uses for the new feature. Mirage clones and essentially any projectile Legends can use can be bounced off the Launch Pads to create interesting opportunities.

As for the basics of the Launch Pads, the video also covers those to show how to use the feature regardless of the Legend that’s being used. Momentum can’t be carried into them, so even if you wind up grapple to slingshot you into them as Pathfinder, the speed won’t continue. Touching them without jumping will launch players a shorter distance but hitting the jump command on impact will yield better results. Judging from the distances between the Launch Pads and how the player is able to perfectly land on nearby buildings by gaining just enough momentum, it’s clear these Launch Pads weren’t placed haphazardly and are designed to be used together.

Octane hasn’t officially been addressed by Respawn which means the Legend’s abilities haven’t been fully detailed, so the Launch Pads by the Market are now the closest players can get to the new character until an official reveal happens.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!