‘Apex Legends’ Has an Adorable Bastion From ‘Overwatch’ Tribute

By now, over 10 million players have jumped into the world of Respawn’s battle royale title Apex Legends and finding all sorts of little nods. We’ve seen an adorable tribute to a beloved pet, and now – it looks like we’re seeing a nod to Blizzard’s Overwatch!

One of the heroes in the game is a robot that’s pretty much a slimmer version of Bastion but what makes players — and us as well — think he’s an Overwatch nod is his bird companion. For those that are familiar with the Blizzard fps, Bastion is known for having a bird on his unit — friendly, and adorable. In Apex, the bird seems decidedly less friendly but in a hilarious way. As seen in the GIF below, it looks like he’s mimicking one of Bastion’s well-known Victory Poses:

Want even more Easter egg goodness? You might want to get some tissues because another tribute has been found and the developer behind the scene revealed the heartbreaking reason behind the plushie shrine. If you’re like me and have cute little fur babies as part of your family, this Easter egg is one that will target you right in the feels.

If you haven’t tried out the title for yourself, it’s definitely a title worth trying out even for those that never really bought into the whole battle royale scene. It’s free, so you have nothing to lose there, and it has something unique to set it apart from other Battle Royale titles out there currently on the market.

For more about the game itself:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right here with our previous coverage.

Thoughts on the latest Easter egg find? Spot on or too much of a reach?