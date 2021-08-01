Apex Legends Accidentally Added New Loot Too Early and It Caused Problems

✖

Apex Legends from developer Respawn Entertainment is set to enter Season 10, "Emergence," later this week on August 3rd, and with it comes a host of new content like the new Legend Seer, map updates, a new weapon, and more. And also, there will be cosmetic loot like new trackers for Legends. This weekend, it would appear that the developer unintentionally added a new Lifeline tracker from the upcoming update to the loot pool for Apex Packs, the game's loot boxes featuring three cosmetic items. And, as it turns out, adding an item that doesn't actually exist to the loot pool causes some problems.

Specifically, there were a number of reports this weekend of players encountering Apex Packs that only dropped two cosmetic items rather than three. After investigating the problem and sending out a fix, the developer revealed that the pesky Lifeline tracker being added too early was to blame. Anyone that happened to open a two-cosmetics Apex Pack will now see the tracker in their inventory after the update is actually live, and Respawn also granted anyone hit by the bug an extra Apex Pack as a make-good gesture.

Our team has identified the issue and a fix is now live. This was caused by a new Lifeline tracker being configured to drop in Apex packs too early. Affected players will be granted a make-good pack and will find the tracker in their inventory after the 10.0 update. — Respawn (@Respawn) July 31, 2021

P.S. Heirloom shards don’t appear to have been affected by this issue, despite widely-circulating images implying otherwise. Keep it real, Legends. — Respawn (@Respawn) July 31, 2021

As noted above, the new season of Apex Legends, "Emergence," is set to kick off on August 3rd. Apex Legends itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 9, which seems to have dropped the number in favor of a name only with "Legacy." And thus, "Emergence" is Season 10. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

