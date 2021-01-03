Apex Legends Patch Adding Two Features Fans Have Been Begging For Since Launch

✖

The patch notes of the new Apex Legends update on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC reveal that EA and Respawn Entertainment are adding two new features players have been begging for on Reddit, Twitter, and more since nearly the release of the game. Right in time for 2021, the aforementioned duo is set to release the new Fight Night event on January 5, which will inject the game with not just plenty of new content, but quality-of-life features on the wishlist of just about every player.

The first of these two features involves Ultimate Accelerants, which will now be able to be used without opening your inventory. In other words, if your ultimate is not available, you will now be able to simply press a button to activate the accelerant, which means you will no longer have to go into your inventory to use it. Of course, this not only saves players the hassle of rummaging through their inventory, but being able to use your Ultimate Accelerant on the fly easily is sure to impact the meta.

The second of these new features is a "Mark All As Seen" button, which will allow players to remove the red dots from their menus without manually inspecting everything.

As alluded to, the update does much more than this. For example, it buffs and nerfs a variety of characters and weapons. And of course, not everyone is in love with these changes, however, if there's one thing players can universally agree on about the update it's that these are two great additions.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It's also currently in development for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game, click right here or peruse the relevant links listed below: