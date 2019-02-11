‘Apex Legends’ Player Receives Over 100 Million Apex Coins

While Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends is new on the gaming scene, it seems to have already had what may be one of the more peculiar blunders in recent memory. At least, that seems to be the case with one Apex Legends player who was recently gifted over 125 million Apex Coins.

According to Reddit user MrJakeHD, they received the staggering amount of in-game currency upon finishing a match. In total, their account was credited 125,169,100 Apex Credits out of nowhere, which has certainly caused some confusion not only on the player’s end, but also the people replying to the original post.

For those wondering, the 125,169,100 Apex Coins is equivalent to $1,088,318.11. So either another player that MrJakeHD happened to be teamed up with in the match prior to the “gift” is very wealthy and even more generous, or this is the result of a bug, which is most likely the case.

Many replies were from people suggesting that the Apex Legends player do a number of things with their newfound fortune, including selling the account, buying everything that is released in the in-game store, and much more. Some even recommended checking their credit card account to ensure there was nothing mischievous afoot.

One person did inquire as to why the player would essentially snitch on himself, but Respawn jumped in to inform them that they would have known whether or not MrJakeHD decided to post anything. “We see this kinda stuff regardless of reddit post,” the Respawn developer said.

Needless to say, if Respawn plans on Apex Legends being a 10-year game, this particular player is set. For more on the game:

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about this? Do you believe there is any foul play at hand, or was this simply the result of an error in the system? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

