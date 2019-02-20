‘Apex Legends’ Players Are Loving the New Havoc Weapon

Though only recently released, Respawn has already begun to roll out new content for their wildly popular free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends. With the new Havoc weapon now officially live, players are already loving the latest arsenal addition to the game!

Dnt mind the bad gameply i was giddy tht i found the new HAVOK!!!! #ApexLegends #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/I7Bo7rqXJT — CrashiePoo (@CrashiePoo96) February 20, 2019

I really like the VK-48 Flatline, but I just tried the Havok in the shooting range. The recoil is easier to manage with the Havok and it deals the same amount of damage than the Hemlock. Wow! #ApexLegends — Peggy Casimiro Viktorie Bartolomej (@ParanoGuy) February 20, 2019

“The Havoc Rifle just dropped into the arena, and it’s about to cause some – well, you can guess,” said EA about the latest weapon. “This full-auto energy rifle joins the Hemlok as one of the arena’s highest damage-per-shot weapons in auto-fire mode, and is the arena’s only hitscan weapon in charge beam mode. It’s also the only weapon to date that can be equipped with two different hop-ups.”

For more about the gun itself:

Name: Havoc Rifle

Type: Energy Weapon

Mode: Full-Auto/Hitscan beam

Hop-Ups: Turbocharger: Eliminates autofire spin-up time Selectfire Receiver: Enables charge beam alt-fire mode



The rifle is definitely high power but even better, it’s easy to control. As one player mentioned above, it doesn’t have an insane recoil and let’s be real — it just looks sick.

According to recent leaks, this is by far not the only thing coming to the battle royale title in the near future. From titans, to hoverbikes, there’s a lot on the horizon if recent datamines are to be trusted. To catch up on all of the latest finds from the community, you can check out our Game Hub here for all of the latest and greatest in Apex Legends news.

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.