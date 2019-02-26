‘Apex Legends’ Players Want a ‘Mass Effect’ Legion Skin For Pathfinder

From Chappie, to Lost In Space — the amount of possible skins for Apex Legends’ Pathfinder that players want is both awesome and inspired. We recently covered that a massive amount of players were hoping for a Lost In Space nod for the unique character which got me as an obsessed Mass Effect trilogy fan thinking about a Legion one instead.

But hear me out … a Legion Pathfinder skin. Eh? Ehhhhhhhh? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/KR0zrYWn4M — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) February 26, 2019

Apparently, I’m not alone in seeing the possible resemblance as I took to social media, both Twitter and Reddit alike, to find other like-minded obsessors … I mean fans:

Only thing that will make up for Mass Effect Andromeda is @PlayApex skins of Normandy crew members (both EA properties) LEGION 👏 PATHFINDER 👏 SKIN 👏 WHEN? — Dagwood & Brawli (@OverBoredGaming) February 9, 2019

@PlayApex have you considered making a Legion/Geth skin for Pathfinder? — Jesús Calcáneo (@JunkyN7VIRUS) February 20, 2019

Ok can we talk about how Pathfinder kind of looks like a geth from Mass Effect. Reminds me a lot of Legion.#ApexLegends #MassEffect — C9 Krissi (@C9Krissi) February 20, 2019

As for the free-to-play battle royale game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. What do you think about the latest in fan contributions? Feeling that Mass Effect love with me, or are we just reaching? What other skins and add-ons do you think they should add that could make the battle royale game even better? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

