New Apex Legends PlayStation Plus Pack Features Exclusive Skins and More

Respawn Entertainment and Sony Interactive Entertainment are once again teaming up for some exclusive Apex Legends goodies for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4. Similarly to the previous pack — this one isn’t anything to write home about — but you can’t beat free. The pack comes with two character skins — one for Mirage and one for Lifeline — two weapon skins, and two banners.

More specifically, there’s two PlayStation-themed outfits for the support character and bamboozler, two PlayStation-themed skins for the EVA-8 and R-99, and two PlayStation-themed banners for the characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Love to heal and bamboozle? Score this Apex Legends Play Pack for slick skins and banners for Lifeline and Mirage – free to PS Plus members: https://t.co/KZtTzAERH1 pic.twitter.com/3eeoOetxQI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 15, 2019

As you can see, the skins aren’t of the highest quality, but in a game lacking meaningful cosmetics, they go a long way. And so far Apex Legends has only struck these deals with the PlayStation 4, and it seems it’s going to stay that way. Fortnite and PlayStation have a similar deal going on, which has produced many rounds of free goodies for PlayStation Plus subscribers. It seems Sony struck the same deal with Respawn for its popular battle royale shooter. Anyway, if you like what you see, you download the pack right here.

It’s unfortunate one of the skins is for the EVA-8, which is one of the worse guns in the game. However, the R-99 is one of the best weapons in the game, so I guess it balances out.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word how long the pack will be available, but it will presumably be until the next pack arrives. So, make sure to pick yours up soon.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s currently no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but a mobile is on the way. For more news, media, and information on the battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the new items?