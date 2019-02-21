‘Apex Legends’ PS4 Players Set Squad Kills World Record

Players jumping into Kings Canyon as of late have been enjoying their time with the new free-to-play battle royale experience. That said, many have been taking to Apex Legends to dominate the competition, which is certainly the case with one squad that dropped in on PlayStation 4 only to end up with the world record for squad kills.

PS4 players “Gaitor_423,” “Pensatas,” and “ImCadillackin” recently took to Apex Legends to earn themselves quite the victory. With a lobby of only 57 other combatants, the trio absolutely dominated with a total of 45 kills, which is now the current world record for total kills by a squad in a single match.

This is certainly an impressive feat, especially considering they eliminated over 78% of the lobby. Speaking of records, Lucas “Mendokusaii” Hakansson recently set the world record for solo kills, which still stands at 36 for a single match.

We can only imagine what it would be like if the four of these players could squad up and decimate an entire lobby. Until Respawn Entertainment decides to open up the options when it comes to Apex Legends, we’ll just have to keep dreaming of the carnage that would ensue.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about this? Will we continue to see players set world records in the battle royale title, or have we reached the top of the mountain? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

