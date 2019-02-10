‘Apex Legends’ Bug Is Granting Players Automatic Wins

A newly discovered bug is giving players automatic dubs in Apex Legends. Thankfully, Respawn is aware of the issue and working on a fix.

Yesterday, a Reddit user took to the game’s official Reddit page and revealed that their bother encountered a bug where they got trapped on the Supply Ship and were not allowed to jump off. Further, they were rendered 100 percent immune to damage, and thus, after the circle got smaller and smaller until it was gone, won the game.

Elsewhere in the comments section, players revealed they’ve also encountered the bug, though from the sounds of it, the issue isn’t extremely common. Nonetheless, it’s an annoying one. I can only imagine how frustrating it’s to be the other remaining team, completely puzzled why there is seemingly no other players to be found as the circle shrinks and shrinks.

But, as mentioned above, Respawn is aware of the issue. Replying to the post, a developer on the team said a fix will come as soon as possible, before asking the poster to send more information via DM to speed up the solution.

So, if you’ve encountered this bug, know that a fix is on the way. However, when it will exactly be patched out of the game, who knows. The developer didn’t provide an ETA beyond noting it will be fixed as soon as possible.

Obviously, these type of issues are pretty common when a multiplayer game launches. That said, Apex Legends seems more or less pretty bug free, and it’s good to see Respawn has a finger on the pulse of the community similar to Epic Games and Fortnite.

Apex Legends, which is free-to-play, is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, however, Respawn has said it would “love to” bring the game to the Nintendo console.

