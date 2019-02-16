New ‘Apex Legends’ Leak Hints At A Gladiatorial Survival Mode Coming Soon

Apex Legends’ data-miners have seemingly unearthed that Respawn Entertainment may soon be adding a brand-new mode to its hit battle royale game.

The leak — which comes courtesy of RealApexLeaks — seems to suggest that Respawn isn’t content with Apex Legends being just a battle royale game, and rather wants to expand its content offering with other modes, in this case, a new survival mode.

According to RealApexLeaks, there’s some in-game files that make a vague mention of a survival mode alongside notes of commentators and crowds of chanting NPCs. More specifically, there’s files for different types of commentary and different crowd reactions, which seems to suggest some type of Gladiator-like component to the mode.

As you may know, these type of elements aren’t new — fellow battle royale game The Darwin Project has commentary to match its gameplay. So, it’s possible we will see something like this in Apex Legends.

Or it’s possible we won’t see any of this: a survival mode, commentary, or responsive crowds. While file leaks can sometimes be a great resource for information, there reliability is a bit shoddy. Fortnite infamously had a run where in-game files were leaking a ton of content before it was rolled out, but also leaked a lot out of supposed content that never made it into the game.

In other words, take this with a grain of salt. Respawn Entertainment is undoubtedly going to evolve Apex Legends in the months and years to come, and it will likely try and distinguish its title from other battle royale games in the process, but leaks are never worth getting too attached to, especially data-mining leaks.

That said, while I find the prospect of Apex Legends expanding to different modes interesting, I still think it has a lot more to do to its battle royale experience before it should be thinking about expansion.

Apex Legends is free to play via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or mobile port in the pipeline.

