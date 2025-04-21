Pokemon Legends: Z-A Report Reveals Huge Twist on Mega Evolutions, Return of Alpha Pokemon

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A report from a typically reliable source has revealed the return of a major and fan-favorite feature that was introduced in the game’s 2022 successor, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Consequently, the feature has not been seen outside of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but it is apparently returning in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. In addition to this, the new report also leaks a brand new feature that was not in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

First, the returning feature. According to Centro Leaks, while Game Freak and Nintendo have not confirmed as much, nor have they even teased as much, Pokemon Legends: Z-A is apparently bringing back Alpha Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This isn’t too surprising, but the other, new feature is a bit more surprising.

Adding to this, Centro Leaks claims that Pokemon Legends: Z-A missions, at least some of them, will include include battling Rogue Mega Pokemon as part of the story. How often and varied this will be, the report does not say.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the new report from Centro Leaks. As for the source itself, Centro Leaks is typically reliable, though they have been off the mark on occasion in the past. In other words, take everything above with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, neither Game Freak nor The Pokemon Company nor Nintendo have commented on this report in any capacity. If this changes we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but typically this trio does not comment on reports or speculation.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is scheduled to release later this yea via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. For more coverage on the upcoming Pokemon game — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A deals — click here. Below, you can read more about the Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel:

“The story takes place in Lumiose City, the largest city in the Kalos region Prism Tower stands tall at the center of this city of beautiful vistas,” reads an official description of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. “These days, Lumiose is undergoing a high-tech urban redevelopment plan to turn it into a city that people and Pokemon truly share. After you arrive in Lumiose City to see the sights, you’ll meet three Pokemon, one of which will become your first partner—Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile. You’ll choose one of these Pokemon to accompany you on a new journey as you get to know Lumiose City and its inhabitants.”