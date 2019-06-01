Apex Legends Developer Promises Skin Quality Is Improving For Season 2

Apex Legends’ skin game is really, really weak. There’s a good amount of skins in the game, but they are hardly distinctive and they are the same across every character, except for four unique Legendary skins. It’s been one of the biggest criticisms lodged against the game, which seems to lack meaningful cosmetics and a straightforward way to unlock them. That said, for Season 2, Respawn Entertainment will remedy this, or at least will try to remedy this.

Over on the game’s Reddit page, a developer from Respawn confirmed that skins will improve for Season 2, and will be more in line with the quality of the newly revealed skins for the game’s upcoming Legendary Hunt limited time mode that is going live sometime next week.

For those that missed it: earlier this week Respawn Entertainment revealed the first details for Apex Legends Season 2 and the next Battle Pass. Further, it announced a new limited time mode dubbed Legendary Hunt, which will doll out a unique skin for Wraith, Bloodhound, and the R301. You can see said skins, below:

As you can see, the skins are in-line with the quality of Legendary skins, and from the sounds of it, these are the types of skins the game will be getting going forward. And as you would expect, fans are quite happy this part of the game is improving.

