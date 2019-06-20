Respawn Confirms Titans Aren’t Coming to Apex Legends

At one point, Respawn Entertainment confirmed it was contemplating and looking into adding Titans to Apex Legends in the future. That said, now the developer has confirmed that this won’t be happening. While the team spent over nine months prototyping Titans in game, they just never fit well into the title. And so rather than try and force things, the developer has decided Titans are simply not fit for the battle royale game.

“We prototyped it for like nine months during development, and we couldn’t get it to work well,” said executive producer Drew McCoy while speaking to Game Informer. “Titans were created back in the day as a power item. As a sense of I am now a badass, don’t mess with me. That fantasy fulfillment is destroyed immediately in battle royale once you’ve balanced them to a point where they don’t ruin battle royale. We could never pull enough levers – how you get it, how strong it is, how fast it is, how big it is, what kind of weapons it has, when do you have it – all that kind of stuff. So I think for now, titans are just not a thing. We’re no longer considering it.”

Of course, plans can change. For example, originally the plans were to add Titans. Now, they aren’t coming. But this could change, especially down the road when the game maybe is waning in popularity and needs a lifeline.

While Titans sound exciting on the surface level, they probably wouldn’t be a good fit for a battle royale game. They’d be overpowered and break up the team dynamic of the game. Plus, then you’d need to add anti-titan weapons and it would just be a headache for players to have to worry about. One player would essentially have to sacrifice their back-up weapon to carry around an anti-titan gun just in case they came across one. That doesn’t sound ideal.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but we do know the game is coming to mobile soon.

