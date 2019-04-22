New Twitch Data Shows ‘Apex Legends’ Is Declining Quickly

The hype for Apex Legends has been steadily declining. Respawn Entertainment has been slow to update and support the game, and its first season pass was underwhelming. The combination of these two things has been enough to damper the game’s buzz. And with its buzz down, streamers aren’t streaming it as much. And the less streamers play it, the less people play it. And the less people play it, the less hype it has. You see the cycle?

According to the latest streaming industry report from Stream Elements, Apex Legend’s Twitch views have been on a very steady and sharp decline recently. Meanwhile, Fortnite has been very steady, and now almost doubles Apex Legends in average Twitch viewership. In other words, the game once tapped by some to finally kill Fortnite, isn’t doing a very good job at hurting Fortnite, let alone killing it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Apex Legends launch, its streaming numbers were considerably above Fortnite, but this was because it was new and because EA was paying a pretty penny for the biggest streamers to play it. Now, the honeymoon period is over, and it’s no longer looking like a serious Fornite rival. It’s still a big game and doing well, but its peak is fading in the rearview mirror.

So, the question now is: can Apex Legends recover? For sure. A lot of people have it downloaded. It’s just a matter of getting people interested in the game again. And there’s a lot of ways you can do this, but the window is closing, and Respawn Entertainment needs to start supporting the game a lot quicker. That said, the chance to dethrone Fortnite is probably over, if there was ever a chance to begin with.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

Thanks, VGR.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!