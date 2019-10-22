Watch This Apex Legends Player Land an Incredibly Impressive Shot

There is a certain rhythm to the weapons in Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment‘s battle royale video game. If you learn the spread, and how far projectiles drop for certain shots, you can really level up your game. But even so, managing to kill someone while they are respawing — like, in the air still — is an impressive feat, and one player recently captured just such an instance.

As you can see in the clip below, Reddit user EverGlow89 appears to be playing Shadowfall, the new event mode that takes place on a nighttime version of the original King’s Canyon map. This is notable for several reasons: players that die are instead reborn as shadowy zombie-like versions of their characters that try to stop the rest of the players from escaping. These zombie-like monstrosities also respawn when downed, but have an overall lower total amount of health and cannot use armor or abilities and the like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is all to say: all of these these factors contributed to the absolutely wild shot that they pull off in the clip. The lower health means a single shot from the G7 Scout does the job, and the fact that these critters respawn on the regular means that they had the opportunity at all. Even so, it’s still mighty impressive.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 3: Meltdown began on October 1st. The Fight or Fright Collection Event began on October 15th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.