‘Apex Legends’ Reveal Stream: How to Watch

Apex Legends is officially being revealed on Monday as a new battle royale game from Respawn Entertainment, and watching the full reveal unfold is as easy as tuning into a livestream.

Following reports from the weekend which said a new battle royale game would be coming from the creators of the Titanfall series, that livestream is now here in the form of the video above which is poised to reveal everything about the game. The stream is live now at the time of publication, but it’s just a teaser to lead up to the full reveal that’ll come later at 12 p.m. PT.

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella confirmed on Twitter the start times for the stream and reassured everyone that the full reveal wouldn’t be seen until later, so if some people don’t want to sit through a teaser stream for several hours, they can pop back in at the scheduled time to see the main details of the presentation. Over 40,000 people have already tuned in for the teaser though, so expect that number to go much higher when the full reveal takes place.

Here is your wakeup call! The TEASER stream for @PlayApex starts shortly, at 8am pst. At 12 noon pst we will stream full details. The teaser is great background material for the office. Drop by and say hello. #ApexLegends //t.co/P0Svi1h5VS — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) February 4, 2019

So far, there’s not much to be seen from the teaser aside from a lush environment filled with greenery which can only be assumed will be a battle royale map players will compete on. The landscape looks like it’ll be used for cover and an avenue for some vertical gameplay as much as it is for looks. Though the stream is mostly quiet, there will be the occasional noise heard through the stream, but they’re so few and far between that it’s difficult to infer anything from them. Occassional “glitches” also occur on-stream to reveal some blurry images and further fuel speculation.

That’s the best grab I got of the first @playapex ‘glitch’. There will be many more, who has a better version? pic.twitter.com/EfwPM6Xsv4 — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) February 4, 2019

Respawn recently teased the reveal of the game and confirmed it was making Apex Legends. Zampella said previously the livestream was coming and that the reveal would tell all about Apex Legends. Zampella didn’t explicitly mention the battle royale genre in his most recent tweets, though he’s been retweeting streamers throughout the week who said they’d been working with Respawn to try out the developer’s new battle royale game. More recent reports from those who claim to be in the know indicated that, unlike the Titanfall series, this game won’t use any mechs.

The teaser for Apex Legends is live now with the full reveal scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. PT.