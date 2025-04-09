PlayStation Portal Gets New Features in Huge Update

Sony has today released a huge new update for PlayStation Portal devices that brings new features to the handheld. Since its release back in 2023, Sony has continued to improve the PS Portal in small ways. More recently, these improvements have come through the inclusion of Cloud Streaming, which lets users stream games to their device from the Cloud rather than via their PS5. Now, Sony is looking to make this Cloud Streaming experience even better through its latest upgrades.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Sony outlined the newest additions it has brought to the PS Portal. Likely the biggest thing that Sony has now added is an option to sort games. While this might not seem like a huge deal, it’ll make it that much easier for users to find games that they can stream through the Cloud without having to wade through dozens or hundreds of titles.

The other prominent feature that has come about with this update is gameplay capture. This means that while playing games through the Cloud, PS Portal users will be able to take screenshots or record video clips. This media will then be available to download through the PlayStation app afterward.

Lastly, Sony has made it to where Portal users can now wait in a queue to play a game through the Cloud while also adding a pause function to the device. There’s also a new feedback screen that Sony has pushed out to gather information on how games are performing.

The only downside about this new PlayStation Portal update is that it really only impacts the Cloud Streaming aspect of the platform. This aspect of the PS Portal is also locked behind PlayStation Plus Premium, which means that many users might not be able to take advantage of these new features. Still, even if that is the case, it’s good to see that Sony continues to make tweaks like this based on feedback from those using PS Portal on a routine basis.