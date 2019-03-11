‘Apex Legends’ Season 1 Release Date Potentially Leaked

According to a new leak, Apex Legends Season 1 is kicking off soon. How soon, you ask? Tomorrow.

While we’ve known for awhile that Respawn Entertainment is planning to roll out Season 1 sometime this month, it hasn’t provided any further and more specific release timing, leaving many fans chomping at the bit for more information.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, while Respawn Entertainment remains quiet on the Season 1 front, AMD may have just spilled the beans for it.

According to AMDGaming, there’s changes coming to the game on March 12, which is tomorrow.

Two of Apex Legend’s most popular weapons caught nerfs this week, and Tuesday ushers in balance patches for some of your favorite Legends. Battle Pass and Season 1 are on the horizon, but you can read more about upcoming changes from @pcgamer right now. https://t.co/z6lSeWVnQW pic.twitter.com/wOQZ4Yqthw — AMDGaming (@AMDGaming) March 9, 2019

As you can see, AMDGaming doesn’t outright say that the popular battle royale game will roll out Season 1 tomorrow, but it does say changes are coming. And as you may know, Respawn Entertainment said that no more balance changes would be made until Season 1 was released. In other words, if there’s indeed balance changes coming tomorrow that would also mean Season 1 is coming tomorrow.

What makes this even more interesting is the fact that AMD was invited to Respawn Entertainment last week to lend their insight for improving the game on PC. So, naturally, fans believe it must have been tipped off then.

Not long after the post went live, AMDGaming followed up saying that the initial post was not a leak of any sort, just a mistake.

No insider info and no clickbait — just a mistake! At the time of this posting, we thought 3/12 was the patch with info on Battle Pass and Season 1 pending. 👍 — AMDGaming (@AMDGaming) March 11, 2019

Naturally, this has simmered most speculation, but others have pointed out that it’s possible AMDGaming is simply covering its tracks. And it’s true, this is possible, which means everything here should be taken with a grain of salt, including both tweets.

Apex Legends is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the game, click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!