Future Apex Legends Seasons Might Not Include New Character Releases

Apex Legends Season 13 is set to drop next week, and when it does, players will get a chance to play as the latest Legend, Newcastle. Newcastle's debut in the game follows a tradition Respawn Entertainment has established, where every new season sees a new playable character added. However, it seems that tradition could eventually come to an end! In a new interview with Dexerto, Respawn's senior character designer Devan McGuire said that there could eventually be a "breaking point" where it no longer makes sense to continue with this type of frequency.

"Whether or not that pattern continues is an ongoing discussion, and it might not be changed, but we don't want to saturate the pool [of Legends]," said McGuire.

It's not hard to imagine how continually adding new characters to Apex Legends might take a toll on the developers. After all, it's not just about coming up with new designs and abilities; it's also about working to make sure the game remains balanced. While new Legends are always a welcome sight, it's a safe bet that most players would probably prefer that the game remains enjoyable to play, and no Legend becomes more overpowered than the rest.

Fortunately, it doesn't seem that the developers are in danger of running out of ideas anytime soon! McGuire made it known that this might not actually happen, so if it does, it probably wouldn't be for at least a few more seasons. Games like Apex Legends can only continue to thrive by giving players an excuse to keep playing and coming back, and new Legends are a big part of the draw. For now, Apex Legends fans will just have to wait and see how things play out!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for the next season of Apex Legends? Do you think Respawn should stop adding new Legends to the game each season? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!