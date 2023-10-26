Apex Legends Season 19 Finally Adds Cross-Progression

Apex Legends players are finally getting cross-progression in Season 19, a feature the community has been waiting for ever since the game released over four years ago. With the addition of this feature that's thankfully now becoming a standard part of multiplayer in 2023 as opposed to the budding idea it was years ago, players will be able to combine their accounts across multiple platforms that they may have invested time (and, more importantly, money) into since they started playing Apex. What's more, it's a feature that'll be available immediately with the start of Season 19, and the process Respawn Entertainment has come up with is a quick and simple one.

This cross-progression system will work in Apex Legends by unifying players' various accounts under one single EA ID. Once the new season starts, players will receive a message indicating that cross-progression is live alongside a helpful visual illustrating exactly how things will work.

Apex Legends Cross-Progression

There's no guesswork or decision-making involved in combining your Apex accounts: if you've got more than one account spread out across different platforms, your "primary" account will become the one that has the highest level. Given that there aren't any choices to make in that regard, there's no way to way that you'd prefer an alternate account to be the primary one, but since everything you've acquired is going to be rolled up into one account anyway, it won't really matter.

"Starting this season, your profiled with the highest account level will be your primary account (if you only have one profile then you are good to go!)," a pop-up at the start of the new season will read. "Now all of your accounts are linked under your EA ID, and you can play on any platform with the same progression.

What's more, this process is mandatory, so not only do you not have to decide anything, you don't get to opt out of it either. It sounds like a lot of forced decisions, because it is, but in this case, there's really no downside to having combined accounts, so it makes sense for cross-progression in Apex.

Another interface will show you what accounts you have under your EA ID that will be rolled up into one primary account. The menu in question will show all of your accounts on one side of the interface as well as an indication of what your merged cosmetic and currency counts will look like after the process is done. That includes Heirlooms and Heirloom Shards, Apex Packs, Legend Tokens, Crafting Materials, and Apex Coins. This could mean that if you've had multiple Apex accounts with tons of Apex Pack opened on each one but still haven't gotten an Heirloom yet, combining your accounts should, in theory, bring you much, much closer to the guaranteed Heirloom by your 500th Apex Pack.

Cross-progression will be live in Apex Legends right at the start of Season 19.