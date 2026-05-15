Square Enix Game Only $0.97 for Limited Time

A classic Square Enix game is available for just $0.97 right now, for a limited time, thanks to a substatial 86% discount that is live until May 28. The Square Enix game has never been cheaper than this in the past, and there is no reason to expect it to get cheaper because there’s not much meat between $0.97 and just giving away the game for free. As for the deal, it comes the way of the Humble Store, which specifically has Steam codes available for this price. In other words, this deal is limited to PC.

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Back in 2006, 20 years ago, Avalanche Studios and Eidos Interactive, before it was acquired by Square Enix, released a third-person action-adventure sandbox game called Just Cause, spawning a series in the process. This series is also on sale and also extremely cheap in some cases. As you may know, Square Enix sold Eidos Interactive, but it retained the rights to the Just Cause series. This is important, and it also makes this sale timely, as it looks like Square Enix may be reviving the series, which has been dormant since 2018.

Other Just Cause Games

For those curious about the whole four-game series, it’s all on sale via Humble, aka via Steam. To this end, Humble also has Just Cause 2 available for $1.49, Just Cause 3 available for $2.99, and the latest game in the series, Just Cause 4, available for $5.99. You can get the entire series this way for roughly $10.

If you are going to pick one, obviously, Just Cause 4 is the newest, which has an appeal, but it’s also the lowest-rated game in the series. Meanwhile, at just $1, the original Just Cause is worth owning just as a piece of video game history, but it’s rough around the edges for those who don’t have nostalgia for it. The best game in the series, and by far the highest rated, is Just Cause 2. Meanwhile, Just Cause 3 is often cited as the second-best game in the series and is more modern than Just Cause 2 by comparison.

As for Avalanche Studios, if you thought they closed down, we wouldn’t blame you because it has not put out a game since 2019’s Rage 2. It was working on an Xbox Series X exclusive called Contraband, but this was cancelled last year. In other words, this seven-year wait for a new game from the studio is about to extend at least a few more years.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.