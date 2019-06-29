Apex Legends Season 2 Launch Trailer Teases “Kings Canyon Will Never Be The Same”

After it initially leaked earlier this morning, Respawn Entertainment and EA have gone up with the official Apex Legends Season 2 – Battle Charge trailer teasing big changes ahead of Season 2’s launch next week on July 2 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. More specifically, Respawn teases that “King’s Canyon will never be the same.” Further, in addition to putting Wattson — the game’s new hero coming at the launch of Season 2 — at the center of the trailer, it also teases what’s presumably the next hero after her, a hacker who according to leaks is called Crypto.

There’s also a tease of big map changes as Flyers and the Leviathan storm the island, plus plenty of gameplay footage of the game’s new weapon — also coming once Season 2 launches — the L-Star, which is a new legendary level weapon that shoots fast and packs a huge punch.

At the moment of publishing, the other leaked trailer — Season 2’s gameplay trailer — hasn’t been posted. It reveals even more details can be seen here.

So far, fans seem pretty receptive to the trailer and Season 2, which looks like it’s making a lot of meaningful content changes, the number one request of players alongside server fixes.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s also in development for mobile devices. As for a Nintendo Switch port, there’s been no word from Respawn or EA.

For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be,” reads a snippet from our review. “Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”